Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 0.7%

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.44). 373,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,040,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.45).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syncona in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Syncona Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.22 million, a PE ratio of -460.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

