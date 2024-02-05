Tembec (TSE:TMB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 53,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 262,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
Tembec Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18.
About Tembec
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
