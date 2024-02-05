Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.2 %

NET traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 2,971,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

