Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Trading Down 2.2 %
NET traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 2,971,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
