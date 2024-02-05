Volpe Vincent Della Sells 84,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 7,125,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

