Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00012669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $152.17 million and $4.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015988 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.74 or 0.99928975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010965 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00183663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.43739493 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,456,108.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

