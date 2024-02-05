Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $150.76 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00012640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.43739493 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,456,108.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

