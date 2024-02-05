WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207,800.34

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $29.96 million and $207,800.34 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00158887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 600.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002339 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

