Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Michael D. Hawkins Sells 11,439 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.95. 327,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,607. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Workiva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

