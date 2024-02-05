Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $275.08 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00005190 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $275.08 million and $45.28 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,994,939 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 124,230,795.59369087 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.21388526 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $50,526,576.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

