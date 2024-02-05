Worldcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.31 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $273.30 million and approximately $49.31 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,978,073 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 124,230,795.59369087 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.21388526 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $50,526,576.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

