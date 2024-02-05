ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $771,328.60 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

