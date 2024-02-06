22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Shares Down 11.4%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 2,626,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,499,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 11.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

