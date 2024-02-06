22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Shares Down 11.4%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 2,626,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,499,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
