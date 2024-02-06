Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.4 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. 347,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

