Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $25.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,302,948 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.