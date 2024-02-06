Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Amcor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 15,946,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

