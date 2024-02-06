Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.38-6.62 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. 684,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,546. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

