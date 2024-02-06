Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.38-6.62 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 685,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amdocs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,653,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,815 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 93.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 22.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

