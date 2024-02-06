AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

