Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.900-20.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.7 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-20.30 EPS.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.07. 5,766,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,120. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.58.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $189,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

