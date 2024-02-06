Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.900-20.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.7 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-20.30 EPS.
Shares of AMGN traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.07. 5,766,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,120. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.58.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $189,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
