Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.40

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €62.40 ($67.10) and last traded at €64.50 ($69.35), with a volume of 300420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.44 ($69.29).

Aurubis Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.