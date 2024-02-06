Barclays Raises Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,640

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,640 ($20.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.80) to GBX 1,400 ($17.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 31.40 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 849.20 ($10.65). The company had a trading volume of 4,168,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,588. The stock has a market cap of £23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 847.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 902.18. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 767.80 ($9.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,330.50 ($16.68).

In other news, insider Ming Lu bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,707.41). 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

