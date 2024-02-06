Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

