BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.6% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $302.37 or 0.00702068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.22 billion and $682.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,087 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,196.57662618. The last known price of BNB is 301.08413772 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2052 active market(s) with $733,659,287.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
