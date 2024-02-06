BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.6% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $302.37 or 0.00702068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.22 billion and $682.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,087 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,196.57662618. The last known price of BNB is 301.08413772 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2052 active market(s) with $733,659,287.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

