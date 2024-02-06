Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0%

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.62 and last traded at C$35.78. 11,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 6,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

