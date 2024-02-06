Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
CUPUF stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.65.
