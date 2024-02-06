Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

CUPUF stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

About Caribbean Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.