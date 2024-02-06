Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 21,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 95.06%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

