Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.68 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
