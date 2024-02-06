Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.72 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $781.33 million and $38.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,169,100 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,181,672 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,967,896,366.36 with 3,742,896,353.65 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2042455 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,669,242.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

