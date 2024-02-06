Conflux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.41 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $771.82 million and approximately $35.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00158278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00545405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00166489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,092,817 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,092,340 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,967,896,366.36 with 3,742,896,353.65 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2042455 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,669,242.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

