Counos Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00158278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.