Cronos Price Hits $0.0817 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $4.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00079089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

