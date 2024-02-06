CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

CyberAgent Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

