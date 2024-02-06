DBS Group (DBSDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect DBS Group to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 31,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $110.03.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

