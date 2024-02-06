Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.26 or 0.00081654 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $371.39 million and $2.98 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

