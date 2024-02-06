dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.41 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $217.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00158278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,578,109 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.993987 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,120.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

