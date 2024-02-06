e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.87 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,613. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.42.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

