easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.33) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 570 ($7.15).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 567.20 ($7.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.48. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.30).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($63,557.73). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,113. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

