Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. 7,184,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,984,000 after acquiring an additional 855,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 873,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,188,000 after acquiring an additional 689,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

