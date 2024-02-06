Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Market Capitalization Tops $687.77 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $687.77 million and $243.99 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for about $22.36 or 0.00051850 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,756,119 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

