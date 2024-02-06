Ethereum Trading Up 0.6% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $286.20 billion and approximately $9.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,381.39 or 0.05514487 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00079552 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00028112 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014597 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021170 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006368 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,642 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.