Ethereum Trading Up 0.6% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $286.20 billion and approximately $9.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,381.39 or 0.05514487 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00079552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,642 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.