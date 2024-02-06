ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:CEFD)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.1 %

CEFD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.