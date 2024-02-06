ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PFFL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

