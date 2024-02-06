First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

FBIZ opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

