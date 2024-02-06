Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 12,710,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

