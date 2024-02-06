Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Up 5.4 %
OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.25 on Tuesday, hitting 4.84. 362,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,252. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.07.
