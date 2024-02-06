Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5 million-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.65.

FRSH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 3,767,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,325. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Freshworks by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshworks by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

