Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €93.60 ($100.65) and last traded at €93.50 ($100.54). Approximately 100,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.00 ($100.00).

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.11.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

