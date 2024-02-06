GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 0.9%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €32.28 ($34.71) and last traded at €32.24 ($34.67). Approximately 47,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.94 ($34.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78.
About GFT Technologies
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
