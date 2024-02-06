Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $193.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00028202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

