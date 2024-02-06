HI Price Tops $0.0006 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $288,259.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016155 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,177.40 or 0.99984090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00201245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061646 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $298,162.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

